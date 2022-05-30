Davanagere student secures AIR 31 in UPSC 2021

The results of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2021 were announced on Monday and Avinash V from Davanagere district in Karnataka secured an all-India rank of 31.

As many as 685 candidates have cleared the exams this time of which 25 are from Karnataka. Avinash cleared the UPSC in his first attempt and got coaching from Insights IAS Bengaluru.

Benaka Prasad from Chitradurga has secured Rank 92 and Nikhil Basavraj Patil from Vijayapura district bagged all India rank 139. Other candidates from Karnataka include Meghana KT rank 425, Ravinandan BM 455, Apporva Das 191, Rajesh Ponnappa 222, Kalpashree 291.