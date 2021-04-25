Davangere corporation engineer dies of Covid-19

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Davangere,
  • Apr 25 2021, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 00:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

As many as two persons including Davangere city corporation engineer Murugendrappa (56) died of Covid-19.

According to the health department, the engineer tested positive on April 19 and was admitted to Bapuji hospital in the city.

He breathed his last in the hospital.

A 56-year old man from Nerlige village in Davangere taluk also died of Covid in the district's general hospital. 

The district recorded 266 deaths so far.

Shivamogga district recorded three deaths on Saturday. So far the district recorded 362 deaths

