Davangere records first dengue death

A 13-year old girl reportedly died of dengue in Bapuji hospital in the city on Tuesday, triggering fear among people in the district.

Sumaya Kousar, native of Kerebilachi village in the taluk. daughter of Mujahid, had been suffering from dengue for the past 15 days. She was given treatment in general hospital in the village and in Channagiri town. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to Bapuji hospital in the city where she breathed her last. She was studying in class 8 in a government school in the village.

Mujahid, father of the girl, complained that the absence of cleanliness was the reason for the outbreak of dengue in the village and that claimed the life of her daughter. He demanded gram panchayat staff to clean the village.