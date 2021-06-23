Davangere reports suspected MIS-C case

Nrupathunga S K
  • Jun 23 2021, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2021, 00:54 ist
Davangere has reported suspected Multisystem Inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in a kid, but the district administration has not yet confirmed it.

According to officials of health department, the kid is undergoing treatment in SS hi-tech hospital in the city and paediatrician Kalappanavar is providing much-needed treatment to the child. Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Bilagi informed Women & Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle that though the kid has such symptom, doctors have not yet confirmed it.

According to paediatricians, it is a serious condition that appears to be linked to the coronavirus. Most children who become infected with the Covid-19 virus have only a mild illness. But in children who go on to develop MIS-C, some organs and tissues — such as the heart, lungs, blood vessels, kidneys, digestive system, brain, skin or eyes — become severely inflamed. Signs and symptoms depend on which areas of the body are affected.

