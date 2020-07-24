DC Annies Kanmani Joy reviews facilities at Covid Care Centres

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy has directed the officials to provide necessary treatment and other facilities to the patients at the Covid Care Centres in Morarji Desai Residential School and Ekalavya Residential School in Arji, Virajpet.

Visiting the Covid Care Centres on Thursday, she directed the officials concerned to repair the rooms at the Ekalavya Residential School and provide clean drinking water to the patients.

“Cleanliness and hygiene should be maintained at the Covid Care Centres. Care should be taken the provision of good food for the patients. Necessary facilities should also be provided to the doctors and nurses deputed at the care centres,” the officer further directed.

Virajpet Tahsildar M M Nandish said five Covid-19 infected were admitted to the Morarji Desai CCC eight days ago and all of them have been discharged after recovery.

“Four other Covid-19 positive persons from South Kodagu were admitted to the Covid Care Centre at the Morarji Desai Residential School on Thursday. At the Morarji Desai Residential School, 80 people can be accommodated and there is space for 40 people at the Ekalavya school. Both the centres are equipped with all necessary facilities, including doctors”, Nandish said.

ITDP Officer Shivakumar, district Health Officer and taluk level officers were present.