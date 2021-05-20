DC visits villages, meets Covid patients in isolation

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Hassan,
  • May 20 2021, 22:10 ist
  • updated: May 20 2021, 22:22 ist
Deputy Commissioner R Girish visits Hongare village in Hassan taluk on Thursday. DH Photo

As the number of Covid cases are on a rise in rural areas, Deputy Commissioner R Girish visited the houses of Covid infected persons, inquired their health and inspected the isolation procedures followed by them in Hassan on Thursday.

The DC visited Hongare village, under Shantigrama hobli, and interacted with the patients and checked if medicines are provided on time.

He inquired the villagers, whether door-to-door health survey has been conducted. He directed the officials to ensure that those with symptoms are provided zinc, vitamin C and other medicines, to check the pandemic.

He directed the officials to shift a few patients, without isolation facilities to the Covid Care Centre and also suggested the Panchayat Development Officer to convert the schools into isolation centres.

Tahsildar Shivashankarappa, Taluk Health Officer Dr Vijay and Shantigrama PDO K D Ramesh accompanied him.

