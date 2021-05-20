DC visits villages, meets Covid patients in isolation

As the number of Covid cases are on a rise in rural areas, Deputy Commissioner R Girish visited the houses of Covid infected persons, inquired their health and inspected the isolation procedures followed by them in Hassan on Thursday.
The DC visited Hongare village, under Shantigrama hobli, and interacted with the patients and checked if medicines are provided on time.
He inquired the villagers, whether door-to-door health survey has been conducted. He directed the officials to ensure that those with symptoms are provided zinc, vitamin C and other medicines, to check the pandemic.
He directed the officials to shift a few patients, without isolation facilities to the Covid Care Centre and also suggested the Panchayat Development Officer to convert the schools into isolation centres.
Tahsildar Shivashankarappa, Taluk Health Officer Dr Vijay and Shantigrama PDO K D Ramesh accompanied him.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Probable Titanosaurus remnants found in Meghalaya hills
Arctic warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971
Rohingyas battle Covid-19 symptoms with home remedies
ByteDance CEO to leave post to 'read and daydream'
Is it to ethical to pay Americans to get jabs?
To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum
Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars
Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China
DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'
Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling