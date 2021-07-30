Deaths of monkeys near Belur sends shock waves

Carcasses of 38 monkeys and 15 other monkeys which were struggling to remain alive were found in a bag thrown on the roadside in Belur taluk of Hassan district on Wednesday night.

Officials suspected that poisoning may have caused the death of these simians.

Rakshith C N, a teenager from Chowdanahalli under Kushavara Gram Panchayat limits, said he along his friends noticed a large bag on the side of the road at around 10.15 pm and alerted the police.

“The bag was tied on top, but we noticed some movement inside and two monkeys were lying outside. We opened the bag and about 10 monkeys came out,” he said.

While villagers gave food and water to the monkeys, forest officials, who came to the spot at around 1 am, took one simian in critical condition to hospital for treatment.

Officials planned to shift the carcasses, but the villagers blocked their way.

“We had alerted the leaders of Bajrang Dal and they had told us to wait till morning. We wanted to perform the last rites,” a villager said.

Belur range forest officer Yeshma Machamma said, “One monkey that was seriously injured has been provided treatment and is under observation. The carcasses of 38 monkeys have been buried at Tagere forest area. Post mortem has been conducted and the viscera sent to the lab in Mysuru for examination.”

She said the miscreants may have come from within a distance of 50 km.

“They may have caught the monkeys by late evening and fed with some poisonous food before dumping them here in gunny bags. We have registered a case and are investigating,” the officer said.

Ravi, president of Belur Raitha Sangha, told DH that there were no reports of monkey menace in Belur taluk.

“This could have been done by miscreants from another place and the carcasses dumped here. Residents attended to the traumatised monkeys by offering them water and fruits. Later, they all ran away,” he said.