Deemed varsities ready to help Ukraine-returnee students: Kore

The Consortium of Deemed Universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) chairman and KLE Society chairman Dr Prabhakar Kore said on Wednesday that deemed universities in Karnataka had decided to accommodate students who returned from Ukraine in their medical institutions, as per government’s instructions and regulatory bodies.
In a release issued here, Kore said the essence of being a nation lies in the ability to take care of its own people in times of both peace and adversity.
The Russia-Ukraine war presented unprecedented challenges, especially for Indian students who were in Ukraine for higher studies, he said.
Kore called upon the students to be patient and rest assured that their concerns will be addressed and their future will be secured.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Any speech against govt policy can’t be seditious: SC
Sreesanth retires from all forms of domestic cricket
Russia admits conscripts 'part' of Ukraine operation
First pig heart transplant patient dies after 2 months
SP candidate guards EVM strongroom with binoculars
Meet 325-mn-year-old octopus fossil named after Biden
In Pics | Corporations that have pulled out of Russia