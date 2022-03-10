Deemed varsities ready to help Ukraine-returnee students: Kore

'Deemed varsities ready to help students from Ukraine'

  • Mar 10 2022, 00:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 01:12 ist
Prabhakar Kore. Credit: DH photo

The Consortium of Deemed Universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) chairman and KLE Society chairman Dr Prabhakar Kore said on Wednesday that deemed universities in Karnataka had decided to accommodate students who returned from Ukraine in their medical institutions, as per government’s instructions and regulatory bodies.

In a release issued here, Kore said the essence of being a nation lies in the ability to take care of its own people in times of both peace and adversity.

The Russia-Ukraine war presented unprecedented challenges, especially for Indian students who were in Ukraine for higher studies, he said.

Kore called upon the students to be patient and rest assured that their concerns will be addressed and their future will be secured.

