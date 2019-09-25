Delhi-based accountant shot dead near Dharwad

A 42-year-old man working as an accountant in a TV showroom in New Delhi was shot dead by three unidentified bike-borne men at Nigadi village on the outskirts of Dharwad on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Sham Mutakude of Dandeli in Uttara Kannada district.

According to police, Mutakude was travelling by a car to Hubballi airport to catch a flight to Mumbai. Three bike-borne men intercepted the car near Nigadi and opened fire on Mutakude killing him on the spot. The driver of the car rushed Mutakude to government hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Johnson, brother of Mutakude said that his (Mutakude’s) wife had contested local body election in Dandeli and political rivals were threatening him and his family. Dharwad Rural police have registered a case.