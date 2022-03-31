Demand to stop 'Salaam Arathi' at Melkote temple

On the lines of Mookambika temple in Kollur, the priests and caretakers (sthaniks) of Melkote Sri Cheluvanarayana Swamy temple have urged the government to stop the ‘Salaam arathi’, a custom being followed since several years.

Two torches are lit as ‘Salaam Arathi’ in front of the temple tower (Rajagopura) during Mahamangalarathi in the evening. Two people hold torches in their hands and bow thrice to the deity. It was named ‘Salaam Arathi’, as it is similar to the ‘salaam’ performed by the people belonging to the Muslim community, it is said.

The sthaniks have submitted a memorandum to additional DC Shylaja to stop the custom followed for a couple of hundred years. “Sandhyarathi (evening puja) was being performed at the temple for over a thousand years. Along with this, ‘salaam arathi’ was implemented during Tipu’s regime. It should be suspended and only ‘Sandyarathi’ should be conducted”, they urged.

Sthanika Srinivas Guruji said the presiding deity Sri Cheluvanarayanaswamy is worshipped with three arathis. The ‘salaam arathi’ is conducted outside the temple, during Mahamangalarathi. It should be dropped, he said.

