Demolition of religious structures in Mysuru temporarily halted

The district administration has temporarily stalled the demolition of religious structures at public places in the district.

Around 96 religious structures were identified for demolition as per the list prepared in 2009. The Corporation has now decided to conduct a resurvey on this.

Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy said that the corporation was acting on the orders of the Supreme Court. It had been decided to conduct a resurvey and analyse whether they could be regularised or relocated as per the order.

The demolition of religious structures outraged some outfits with several leaders and Hindu outfits staging protests.

