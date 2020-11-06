Deve Gowda, family members offer puja at Hasanamba temple

With the district administration restricting the entry of devotees, the Hasanamba temple wore a deserted look on Friday. However, people’s representatives and dignitaries had darshan of the deity.

Rajya Sabha member and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, along with his wife Channamma, daughters Anusuya, Shylaja and grandson Suraj Revanna visited the temple and offered obeisance. MLA H D Revanna, Bhavani Revanna and others visited the temple in the morning.

Speaking to reporters, Deve Gowda said, “Like every year, this year too, I have visited the temple along with the family and offered prayers. I have prayed good health for everybody.”

Revanna said, “I have prayed for prosperity of the people and eradication of corruption and corona. The devotees wait for the whole year to have darshan and fufil their vows at the temple. It is good if they are allowed.”

The district administration has installed LED screens at 10 places to enable the devotees to have darshan of the goddess.