Devotees throng Srirangapatna temples on New Year's day

Gayathri G R, DHNS, Srirangapatna (Mandya dist),
  • Jan 01 2021, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 22:33 ist
Devotees throng Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangapatna, Mandya district, on Friday. Credit: Special arrangement.

A large number of people thronged various temples in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, to offer prayers, on account of New Year, on Friday.

The devotees started arriving at the historical Sri Ranganathaswamy temple from 6 am onwards.

There was a large number of people by 10 am and there was a huge line to enter the temple. The police were deployed at the temple, to streamline the crowd. Special pujas were conducted to the deity on the day.

The Nimishamba temple in Ganjam, attracted a large number of devotees. People were seen thronging River Cauvery on the premises. The Ahalya Devi temple at Arathi Ukkada too was heavily crowded, with people performing various rituals.

People also visited Gangadeshwara temple, Lakshmi temple, Chamundeshwari temple, Jyothimaheshwari temple, Karighatta Srinivasa temple, Kashi Vishwanath temple at Dodda Gosaighat and others.

