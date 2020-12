Star Air will operate a direct flight from Belagavi to Surat beginning December 21 under ‘Udan’ scheme. The flight will operate thrice a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It will depart Belagavi at 12 in the noon and reach Surat at 1.20 pm. In the return direction, the flight leaves Surat at 5.30 pm and lands at Sambra airport in Belagavi.