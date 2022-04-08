District Central Cooperative Banks merger with Apex bank to benefit farmers: Minister S T Somashekar

Mysuru District in-charge and Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar on Friday said the government's plan to merge District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) with the Apex bank would benefit the farmers.
Speaking to reporters, here, he said that the farmers will get an additional 1 per cent benefit after the merger of the two banks.
A team of officials had visited the states where DCC banks were merged with Apex bank. However, a final call will be taken after a detailed discussion, he said.
The minister also said the BJP has started campaigning for MLC elections from South Graduate Constituency and the party candidate Ravishankar will win the polls.
