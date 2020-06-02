Doctor on quarantine duty tests positive for coronavirus

A few frontline workers treating coronavirus patients are contracting the virus. A 64-year-old doctor tested positive in KR Pet taluk, Mandya district, recently.

The doctor was on COVID-19 duty at a quarantine centre in KR Pet taluk. The centre houses migrants from Mumbai, Maharashtra. The doctor, who was treating them since the past two weeks has contracted the infection. He is now being treated at the COVID-19 Hospital in Mandya. All primary contacts of the doctor have been traced and quarantined.

This is the third incident in the district, of a corona warrior getting infected by the virus, while on duty. Earlier, a head constable at a quarantine centre and a Child Development Protection Officer, in-charge of a containment zone in Malavali taluk, too were infected by the virus and are under treatment.

COVID-19 tests are conducted for migrants coming from Mumbai to the district after 14 days of the quarantine period. Though the initial tests conducted on them are negative, simultaneous tests confirm them as positive, which has left the authorities confused. The results of around 610 people are awaited and there are possibilities of a rise in the COVID-19 tally.

Mandya district, which was in the second place in the state’s COVID-19 tally, witnessed a decline in cases last week. It has again picked up, with around 15 positive cases reported every day. It is now in the fourth place, after Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Yadgir. But, it is still in the second place, on the basis of active cases.

Five cops tested positive for COVID-19 in Hassan district also. While a sub-inspector, deputed at a check post at Nippani in Belagavi district, and his three colleagues tested positive last week, another police personnel from Nuggehalli tested positive during random testing, on Monday. However, all are recovering, according to the police department.