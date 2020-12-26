Don't panic over second wave of Covid-19, says district minister

District-in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary urged people not to panic regarding the second wave of Covid-19 infections but to take all precautionary measures to check the spread of the virus.

He assured people that the health department has taken all measures to tackle the second wave in January and February. He added that government guidelines dictate that 2950 RT PCR tests be conducted in the district daily, advising that 3350 samples should be tested daily till February.

A district war room will be set up to trace the second wave with a team of communicable disease experts. Ambulances, ICUs and ventilators will be readied to treat the patients. He said that with the help of NGOs, Covid care centres should be readied in the district. After reviewing the Covid-19 situation, a decision will be taken regarding the opening of schools.

The district authorities will also draw a blueprint of the vaccine administration plan, once it becomes available in the state. Swimming pools will not be opened until February end. Religious meets, mass gathering and celebrations are restricted in the district, Poojary said. Only 200 people are allowed to take part in public programs while only 25 persons can take part in final rites, he said.