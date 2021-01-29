'Efforts made to eradicate manual scavenging'

Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman M Shivanna said that manual scavenging has increased in the state and all possible efforts will be made to eradicate the system.

Addressing reporters here, on Friday, Shivanna said, "There were 302 manual scavenging cases in 2018. Now, it has increased to 3,238. It is a threat to the society. Workshops will be organised to check manual scavenging."

Shivanna said, "Pourakarmikas are suffering due to the outsourcing system. They are deprived of benefits and schemes. The officials claim that the civic workers decline to wear safety gears like hand gloves and shoes. Thus, a training session will be held for civic workers, to create awareness."

"The colonies where pourakarmikas reside lack necessary facilities and their houses are very small. Many are living under miserable conditions," he said.

Shivanna said, "The commission will conduct a survey of civic workers. While local bodies have a total of 1.5 lakh civic workers, there are many workers with universities, at bus stands, railway stations and other places. All local bodies are directed to issue identity cards to the works and also to construct rest rooms for them."

He said, "The civic workers in Mysuru will get direct payment from February 1 and the report of ‘National Law School of India’ on civic workers will be accepted."