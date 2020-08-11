Eight Covid-19 patients dead in Dakshina Kannada

Eight Covid-19 fatalities were reported, along with 146 fresh cases, in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday.

The district’s death toll is now 228. So far, 7,353 have tested positive for Covid-19. As many as 81 patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like illness (ILI) and 16 patients with Severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) tested positive.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Fifteen people had contracted the virus from primary contacts and the contacts of 30 positive patients are being traced. Mangaluru taluk tops the list with 94 cases. As many as 533 persons recovered and were discharged on Saturday.

The number of persons discharged from the hospital is over 4,215. Six among eight patients who died were suffering from other co-morbidities, according to a press release issued by

Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra.