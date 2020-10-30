Elephant calf separated from its herd in Dakshina Kannada

An elephant calf got separated from the herd that strayed into a plantation at Kadirudyavara in Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district. The calf is around two months old.

The herd of elephants, who strayed into the plantation of Deekayya Gowda, damaged the crops on Thursday night. While returning to the forest, the calf got separated from the herd. The calf was found loitering in the plantation when Gowda visited the location on Friday morning.

Forest official Tyagaraj and staff visited the spot.

Officials said that the herd of elephants will return back to the plantation to accompany the calf back to the forest.