Elephant dies at Sakrebailu camp

Gange, a female elephant used for khedda operations, died at the Sakrebailu camp in the district on Sunday. The jumbo was unwell for the past few days.
"The elephant was not well for the past two years. The condition worsened fifteen days ago. She was not consuming food properly," said Dr Vinay, who was treating the pachyderm.
Gange attracted elephants during khedda operations. She was also caught in a similar operation at Kakanakote in 1971 and had given birth to six calves, said Deputy Forest Officer I M Nagaraj.
