Elephant Kusha released into Bandipura forest

The captive elephant Kusha could not join his mate in the forest of Dubare. Instead, he was released into the forest of Moolehole wildlife division of Bandipur in Chamarajanagar district on Thursday evening after placing a radio caller on him.

With the help of tamed elephants from Dubare, the elephant was taken in a vehicle belonging to the elephants' rapid action force of Dubare elephant camp to Bandipur. According to the direction of the principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) and chief wildlife conservator, a radio was placed on Kusha and he was released into the forest of Moolehole under the Bandipur Tiger Conservation area.

Kusha, who had left the Dubare camp a year ago for mating, did not return. The forest department captured and brought him back to the camp on March 30. However, he did not oblige his mahout and was confined to the kraal once again for training.



Elephant Kusha boarding a lorry with the help of tamed elephants. Credit: DH Photo



Animal enthusiasts, condemning the department’s move, alleged that it has been depriving the elephant of its natural habitat. The elephant was also separated from its mate, which can have a psychological impact on the animal, the animal rights activists had claimed.

The animal lovers also pointed out that the elephant was tied with metal chains. A letter in this regard was sent to MP Maneka Gandhi who eventually asked the experts from the People for Animal organisation --- Savitha Nagabhushan and Dr Amar Deep Singh --- to visit Dubare and inspect the health of Kusha.

Following pressure from various quarters, the government decided to release the elephant back into the wild in the wake of ethical questions raised over its recapture.

Kusha knew the Dubare reserve forest. He had tears in his eyes while boarding the lorry before leaving for Bandipur.

The forest officials had said that Covid-19 regulations had resulted in the delay in the implementation of the government’s order to release Kusha into the forest from the Dubare elephant camp.

Kushalnagar RFO Ananyakumar said, "On the direction of the senior forest department officials, Kusha has been released into the forest of Moolehole."

DRFO K P Ranjan said, "Kusha did not create any scene while boarding the lorry to shift him to Bandipur."