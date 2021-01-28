Jumbo tramples man to death in Konanuru

Elephant tramples man to death

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Konanuru (Hassan dist),
  • Jan 28 2021, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2021, 22:47 ist

A wild elephant trampled a 38-year-old man to death at Bettagalale village in Konanuru hobli on Thursday.

The deceased is Ravi of Chikkabommanahalli. According to officials, Ravi and one Dinesh were returning on a motorbike, after loading coffee at Somwarpet, Kodagu district, on Wednesday night, when they spotted the jumbo on the road near Bettagalale. They immediately stopped the vehicle and ran for safety. When Ravi tripped and fell down, the jumbo trampled him to death.

The forest department presented a cheque for Rs 2 lakh to Ravi's wife Sunitha. Lingaraju, assistant conservator of forest, Sakleshpur sub-division, said, the deceased's wife would get Rs 2,000 per month as pension for five years. The remaining compensation of Rs 5.5 lakh would be presented after receiving all the necessary documents, he added.

elephant trample
man
Konanuru

