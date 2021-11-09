Enhance reservation for STs or face defeat in Assembly polls, seer warns BJP

Maharshi Valmiki Peetha Seer Prasannananda Swami warned that people of the community would teach a lesson to BJP in the coming Assembly polls if the government fails to enhance reservation to STs to 7.5%. One such lesson has already been taught in the bypolls to Hangal that concluded recently.

He was speaking to preliminary meeting on Valmiki Fair in the premises of Valmiki Gurupeetha at Rajanahalli in the taluk on Tuesday. He said Valmiki fair would be held on February 8 and 9. The government must announce a hike in reservation for STs in the fair.

Slamming the BJP-led government in the state, he said, it has been making promise to people of the community for the past several years. As the saying goes those who come to a town must visit a shop, political parties must enter electoral politics and people of the community would teach a lesson to the party.

Recalling the past, he said, BJP leader B S Yediyurappa was escaping from ire of the community by giving excuses. Former chief minister had promised that reservation for STs would be enhanced after the submission of Justice Nagmohan Das's report during the fair in 2020. But the government did not take any step in this regard.

He said people in power have entered into match fixing and they are treating the community as football. "We we kick out them, they will be in deep trouble. So, the government must enhance reservation for STs and prevent fake caste certificate menace.

