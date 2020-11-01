Evening flights between Hubballi to Bengaluru from November 7

Indigo Airways will operate an additional evening flight between Bengaluru and Hubballi from November 7.

Announcing this on his social networking accounts, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that an additional flight would from Bengaluru at 6:15 pm and would reach Hubballi at 7:40 pm.

The return journey of the flight would commence at 8:10 pm and reach Bengaluru at 9:25 pm. This would be the third flight connecting the two cities. Earlier Indigo and Star Airs were operating flights between Hubballi and Bengaluru. As of now, Hubballi Airport is connected to Hindon (Delhi), Kannur, Chennai, and Mumbai via flights.