Ex-MLA arrested for ‘assault’ on worker

Police have arrested former MLA Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda and his two supporters, for assaulting a worker, during the road widening works, in Arakere, Srirangapatna taluk, on Thursday.

The former MLA assaulted the operator of an excavator, right in front of police personnel, during the road widening works. The work was in progress on Thursday morning and the excavator started razing the bus shelter. Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda and his supporters opposed it. When the driver continued his work, the supporters started pelting stones.

When the operator tried to escape, the irked ex-MLA caught hold of him, assaulted and handed him over to the police, who were mute spectators. There was tension for more than three hours. Additional police have been deployed.

Tahsildar M V Roopa, ASP Shobharani and Assistant Executive Engineer of Public Works Department Mahesh convinced the people on the demolition, early during the day. A few shops too were cleared, in the presence of the police.

Ramesh said, “Though a woman, A N Suma, a tailor, was inside the building, the driver resorted to raze the structure. To avoid this, we stopped the driver. Let the authorities compensate the people, who are losing their shelter for road widening.”

AEE Mahesh lodged a police complaint against Ramesh and his supporters, for assaulting the operator. He has sought action against the ex-MLA for obstructing work and assaulting the operator.

Meanwhile, a counter complaint has been lodged by Suma, the affected woman, against AEE Mahesh, and the operator. Mahesh pushed me down, she complained.

MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah said, “Unable to tolerate the development works, the ex-MLA assaulted the excavator operator and engineers, and abused them in foul language. Earlier, he had damaged the compound of a school, to pave the path to his house, illegally.”