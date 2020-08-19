Ex-MLA Guru Swamy dies

Ex-MLA Guru Swamy dies

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, Mysuru,
  • Aug 19 2020, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 22:16 ist
C Guru Swamy

Former MLA C Guru Swamy (68) died of cardiac arrest, at a private hospital in Mysuru on Wednesday. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on August 5 and was isolated at JSS Hospital.

District Health Officer Dr R Venkatesh confirmed the death and said that the patient suffered from cardiac attack, but he was isolated as he tested positive for Covid a few days back.

Guru Swamy, an advocate, was a follower of former Union minister Rajshekar Murthy. He started his political career in Janata Dal and ended in BJP. Guru Swamy was elected an MLA on a BJP ticket from Chamarajanagar segment in 1999. He was the first and the only MLA elected on a BJP ticket in Chamarajanagar Assembly segment until now.

Guru Swamy, who was with Janata Dal, joined the BJP following Rajshekar Murthy in 1999. He defeated Vatal Nagaraj in the election. Swamy had foiled a hat-trick for Nagaraj.

Later, Guru Swamy joined the Congress due to certain political developments in 2004.

He also served as Chamarajanagar district Congress president. But, he rejoined BJP and continued in the party till the last.

Swamy leaves behind two daughters, including, Nagashree, Zilla Panchayat former president, also BJP district general secretary, and wife Sheela. Nagashree performed the last rites as per the government protocol.

guruswamy
ex-MLA
COVID

