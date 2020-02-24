Exam fear is unnecessary, says Dr Raveesh

Don’t lose self confidence and plan for the exams well in advance to avoid exam fear, suggested Dr B N Raveesh, professor and Head, Department of Psychiatry, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute to the students facing the SSLC and PUC.

Participating in the phone-in programme hosted by Deccan Herald and Prajavani on Monday, Raveesh said, nutritious food, seven hours sleep and concentration is important for the students facing the exam. He also suggested the parents not to compare their ward with other students or siblings, as it may have a negative impact on their mind.

The expert also suggested the students to follow ‘PQRST’ method to face the exam confidently and for a good result – Planning for the exam dividing the hours, mark important Questions, Revision, by adding reminders, Summary/Support, support from the parents and teachers and Test yourself everday on what you have learnt.