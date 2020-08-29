Karnataka govt to crack down on drug-peddling menace

Excise Dept, police to conduct joint raids to contain drug peddling in Karnataka, says minister

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Aug 29 2020, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2020, 14:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Excise Minister H Nagesh said that the Excise and Police Department will conduct joint raids to contain drug-peddling menace that has come to the fore in Bengaluru.

"We want to protect innocents from falling prey to drugs, hence night raids too would be conducted," he said. 

Speaking to reporters at the Circuit House here on Saturday, Nagesh said the raids in Bengaluru have brought the tip of the iceberg to the fore. "We fear the involvement of more people in the drug racket. Drugs seized were of higher-end, hence the involvement of people from financial grounds cannot be ruled out," he said.

Schools and colleges were opening for the academic year in the month of September. "We shall check drug peddling near them too," he stated.

Nagesh said revenue of the Excise Department has fallen by 50 percent due to Covid-19 crisis. Bars, pubs and restaurants will open next month and we hope to improve revenue collection.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Belagavi
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Pan-India online event on butterflies in September

Pan-India online event on butterflies in September

The truth behind 'The Simpsons' Trump death prediction

The truth behind 'The Simpsons' Trump death prediction

Traditional delights for Onam

Traditional delights for Onam

Musk's startup unveils pig with computer chip in brain

Musk's startup unveils pig with computer chip in brain

 