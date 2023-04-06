Excited to meet the PM, says Bomman-Bellie couple of 'The Elephant Whisperers' fame

The Bomman and Bellie couple of the The Elephant Whisperers fame, are excited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is paying a visit to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, to interact with them on April 9.

As soon as the prestigious Oscar award for the documentary ‘Elephant Whisperers’ was announced on March 2, the couple are overwhelmed by the sudden popularity and are busy attending felicitation programmes by various organisations. Now, they have returned after the PM’s visit has been confirmed.

The couple belonging to the Kadu kuruba community, speaks in Kannada and also communicate with the elephant in Kannada language.

The couple had also met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin recently and received felicitations from him. The Forest department has explained to the couple about the PM’s visit.

Speaking to DH over phone, the Bomman-Bellie couple shared their happiness. “Living in the forest, we don’t know about the Oscar award. After the award was announced, people now take pictures with us like celebrities. Various organisations have felicitated us. We feel excited and as if we have achieved something in life.”

“I have been taking care of elephants for the last 45 years. After my father passed away in 1984, the Forest department gave me a job. I have taken care of many elephants, including Mudumalai, Indra, John, Sumangala, Raghu (the jumbo that acted in the documentary) and handed it over to the department,” Bomman explained.

“We develop a special bond with the elephants. We feel upset when it is sent to other places once it becomes an adult,” he said.