Exclusion of Muslim traders from temple premises due to their 'mentality' on hijab row: VHP leader

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) regional secretary K Govardhan Rao on Thursday said that the "mentality" of some Muslims regarding the hijab row is the reason for the issue of non-Hindu traders not being reportedly allowed to set up shops on the premises of some Hindu temples during the 'Jatras'.

He stated that this trend is going to happen, increase, and would continue everywhere if such Muslims "do not change their mindset" against the nation and Constitution.

"They called for a bandh even after the High Court gave its judgement. Do they not have faith in the judiciary or Constitution? Therefore, all are worried," he said.

"We are not responsible for this as we told our boys to remain silent. This is going to happen everywhere and increase if they continue to display such mentality against the nation. They would face problem if they continue to try to divide the society," he added.

Call for Hindu girls

"We are trying to create awareness among the Hindu community about the ill-effects of 'Love Jihad' and conversion if a Hindu girl marries a boy of another religion. Hindu girls should be alert as some Muslim youth have a fundamental 'jihadi' mentality. A Hindu girl marrying a boy of another religion is not good," he said.

