Family of four found dead in suspected suicide pact in Mangaluru

Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead at a house at Morgan’s Gate in Mangaluru on Wednesday.
The deceased are Nagesh Sheriguppi (30), Vijayalakshmi (26), Sapna (8) and Samarth (4).
Nagesh was found hanging while Vijayalakshmi and children were found lying on the beds. It is suspected that they had consumed poison. The family hails from Sunag in Bilagi taluk of Bagalkot.
According to the preliminary report, Nagesh was working as a driver and Vijayalakshmi was working as a security guard.
City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar visited the spot.
