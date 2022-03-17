Fans celebrate release of 'James' in Mysuru

There was an overwhelming response to the Kannada film 'James' starring late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called Appu, in Mysuru on Thursday.
The film has been released on March 17, coinciding with Puneeth's birthday.
Actor Shivarajkumar and brother of Puneeth visited Gayathri Talkies, where the film is being screened, and interacted with the fans.
He told reporters that it was emotional while dubbing for Puneeth for the film. "Puneeth has not left us but stays with us forever through his films and good memories. Celebrating his birthday in his absence is very painful to the family members," he said.
To a query, he said that he will be happy if the film city is named after Puneeth. "However, I will not stress on it as a family member. There are several others who have made achievements in the film industry," he said.
An ardent fan and the villagers of Paduvarahalli have constructed a structure with Puneeth Rajkumar's statue at a cost of Rs 5 lakh. Actor Shivarajkumar has accepted the request to open the structure, it is said. Mass feeding has been organised for more than 5,000 people on the occasion.
The fans had gathered in large numbers before the theatres holding Puneeth's posters. Several programmes like blood donation camps, distribution of food and other things have been organised as part of the late actor's birthday in Mysuru.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics| Top 10 wealthiest people in the World
Karolina Bielawska from Poland crowned Miss World 2021
'Sharmaji Namkeen' trailer review: A fun-filled drama
Reminiscing those hostel days
You may soon have to pay fee to share a Netflix account
DH Toon | The widening gap Centre is worried about
World far short of climate goals, states new study
Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe