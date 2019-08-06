Farmer dies in landslide in Thirthahalli

A 60-year-old farmer succumbed to injuries in the hospital in Thirthahalli town following landslide incident while working in paddy field at Kalavatti attached to Kannangi gram panchayat limits in Thirthahalli taluk on Monday night.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Ramesh. The incident took place when he was working in the field. Maluru police visited the spot.

Holiday for schools and colleges

Following the copious rains in various parts of the district, Deputy Commissioner K A Dayananda has issued an order declaring holiday for educational institutes across the district.