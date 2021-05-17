Farmers accuse police of 'harassment' during lockdown

A section of the farmers in Mysuru district are accusing the police of harassing them, in the name of lockdown, to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The farmers, who depend on vehicles to reach their farmland from home, are worried to travel between their home and farmland. Many people stay in Mysuru city and visit their farmland in the villages.

Shyamanna, a farmer, said that he was harassed by a policemen near Yelwal, when he was heading to his farmland from Mysuru. Shyamanna, a retired government employee, owns three acres of land near Bilikere and he visits once a week. “When I was heading towards the farmland, a police constable stopped me. I was forced to return, despite showing all necessary documents. The police personnel are better. But, home guards are more dangerous. They don't have the patience to listen," he said.

A farmer, who owns lands in Jayapura, accused the police of misusing power during lockdown. In a video, he said that his vehicle was seized when he was heading to his farmland in Jayapura and the police collected a fine from him.

“The police stopped me near Jayapura and seized my bike. Later, I approached the higher officials, who ordered release of the vehicle. But, when I returned to the police station, they imposed a fine as there was no emission test report. They also abused me, claimed misbehaviour,” he said.

It has to be noted that a video of a farmer on a tractor, warning the police, for stopping his vehicle, had gone viral on the social media. The police had asked the farmer transporting mangoes to stop his vehicle and he charged the police of complaining to the superintendent of police. The farmer had said, though the government has allowed farming activities, the police are looting the farmers and making money in the name of lockdown.

However, a police officer said, “We, the police, are working for the safety of the people. The farmers must understand it. We have to act tough during emergency. However, we definitely allow them, if they proved their purpose.”