Farmers under the banner of the Karnataka Rajya Rait Sangha began their day-long protest at Channamma Circle in Belagavi demanding repeal of new farm laws with Union Home Minister Amit Shah visiting the city later in the day on Sunday.

Farmers led by Chonappa Pujari, Jayashree Gurannavar and others raised slogans in support of their demands and urged the union government to withdraw the new farm laws, which they believe are anti-farmer.

They also rolled on the road in support of their demands.