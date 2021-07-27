Farmers' leader mocks special puja at KRS

Nagendra he alleged that most of the JD(S) MLAs were involved in quarrying in and around KRS dam

DHNS
DHNS, Pandavapura,
  • Jul 27 2021, 19:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 22:24 ist
JD(S) leaders participate in a special Homa performed at KRS dam in Srirangapatna taluk on Monday. Credit: DH photo

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangh state president Badagalapura Nagendra said that it was ridiculous that the MLAs involved in stone quarrying posing a threat to the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam were conducting homas to ward off evil.

Speaking at a condolence meeting in memory of former MP G Madegowda, farmers' leader G T Ramaswamy and Channapattana Ramu, he alleged that most of the JD(S) MLAs were involved in quarrying in and around KRS dam looting natural resources.

"It is ironic that the leaders blasting rocks posing a threat to the dam are offering special puja. If they are really worried about the dam and concerned about farmers, they should stop quarrying in the region immediately. The state leaders should have advised them against such acts," he said.

 

