Father, son die after consuming poisonous mushroom in Karnataka

Two persons of a family died after allegedly consuming poisonous mushrooms at Kerimaru house in Puduvettu village of Belthangady.

According to the DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane, the deceased are Guruva Mera (80) and his son Odiyappa (41).

In a complaint, Karta (60) said that when he left home to Puduvettu on Monday at 3 pm, he saw his brother Odiyappa cleaning mushroom that he had brought from the forest and preparing to cook it. While his father Guruva Mera was sleeping at home. Karta had stayed back in his relatives house at Puduvettu and returned home on Tuesday morning at around 6.30 am. On arrival, he saw his father and brother were lying outside the house. When they failed to respond, he raised the alarm and called his relatives and neighbours for help.

He noticed that the duo had consumed the mushrooms that were cooked. An Unnatural Death Report has been registered at Dharmasthala Police Station limits.