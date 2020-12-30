Fear grips Shivamogga after 4 of a family test positive for new Covid-19 strain

Fear has gripped Savarkarnagar in the city after four of a family, who had returned to Shivamogga from the UK recently, tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus.

The family's house has been sanitised and officials of the city corporation and health department are asking residents of the area to follow Covid-19 guidelines such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing in public places.

Speaking to DH, Vinay, a resident of Savarkarnagar, said, a few months ago, the area was sealed down after Covid-19 cases were reported. Now, cases of a new strain of Covid are being reported. So, residents of the area are going through anxious moments.

Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar has asked people not to panic after the four UK returnees tested positive for the new strain.

As many as 25 persons have returned to Shivamogga from the UK recently. Fve had tested positive for Covid-19 out of whom four were identified with the new strain and are currently undergoing treatment at the McGann Teaching District Hospital in the city. The four were kept in an isolation ward after they returned from the UK and the throat samples were sent to Bengaluru. They did not come in contact with others in the city.