Fearing action, forest staff go into hiding as wildfire ravages Kappatagudda

At a time when raging wildfire at Kappatagudda in Gadag district continued to pose threat to flora and fauna, most of the Forest department staff, including the range forest officer, have gone into hiding, fearing legal action after a farmer woman ended life protesting against the move to reclaim the bagair hukum land.

Vegetation on more than 50 hectares of Kappatagudda forest near D Narayanapur in Dambal Gram Panchayat limits has been destroyed in the wildfire. The wildfire, which was first spotted on Friday, continued to burn precious forest resources, including the rare medicinal plants till Saturday night.

A forester, on the condition of anonymity, told DH, “There is an acute shortage of staff to douse the forest fire. With limited men and equipment we are trying our best to bring the fire under control.”

Many Forest department employees, including the RFO, have reportedly gone into hiding after they were booked in connection with a bagair hukum farmer ending her life during a dispute at Keluru near Dambala, last week.

Superintendent of Police Shivaprakash Devaraju told DH, “A case has been registered against 14 persons including the range forest officer and the staff in a matter pertaining to a dispute over bagair hukum land, during which a woman farmer ended her life. Investigation into the case is underway.”

The environmentalists and the people’s organisations have expressed their anguish against the administrative apathy in safeguarding the precious medicinal herbs and rare reptiles in the hill range.

Gonibasappa Korlahalli, an activist, urged the government to deploy foresters from other districts during summer, when wildfires occur frequently in Kappatagudda.

The department should be strengthened with men and equipment during summers when wildfires are common. The government has set aside Rs 5 crore for the development of Kappatagudda wildlife sanctuary. Effective utilisation of funds will address the problem to a large extent. The government must show will to protect the biodiversity-rich region.

