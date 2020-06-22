FIR against 28 people for violating home quarantine norms

Separate First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against 28 people who were found roaming by violating home-quarantine norms, said Deputy Commissioner B Sharat.

Inter-state returnees and the secondary contacts of the infected have been kept under 14-days home quarantine instead of institutional quarantine. Cases have been filed as they violated quarantine norms often. It has been decided to keep those who violate the home-quarantine norms for the first time under the institutional quarantine. A total of eight migrant workers, who were found roaming in public places by violating home-quarantine guidelines, have been re-sent to institutional quarantine, the DC explained.

Secondary contacts of the infected, pregnant women, children below 10 years and elders aged above 65 years and those who have co-morbid conditions have been kept under a close watch in home-quarantine. Village accountants, Panchayat Development Officers and bill collectors will visit home quarantinees every day and will send their pictures to government through Quarantine Watch App, Sharat told.