FIR against agitating girls for violating ban orders

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Feb 18 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 04:45 ist
The police tried to persuade them not to protest. After persuasion failed, the police registered an FIR against the girls for violating the prohibitory orders. Credit: iStock Photo

More than 10 girl students of the Empress Karnataka College, who were planning to protest against the ‘hijab ban’ in classrooms at BGS Circle, have been booked for violating the prohibitory orders.

The deputy commissioner had clamped prohibitory orders, under Section 144 of CrPC, within 200 metres radius of the schools and colleges as a precautionary measure in view of hijab row.

The girls were not allowed to enter classrooms on Wednesday and Thursday after they insisted on attending classes in hijab. On Friday, they got into a heated argument with the principal and the police. They raised the Allah hu Akbar slogan and were planning to protest at the BGS Circle.

The police tried to persuade them not to protest. After persuasion failed, the police registered an FIR against the girls for violating the prohibitory orders.

Karnataka
Tumakuru
FIR
Hijab row
Hijab

