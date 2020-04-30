FIR against four journalists in Karnataka

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Apr 30 2020, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 15:51 ist
Representative image (DH Photo)

Alleging assault and abuse, Krishik Gowda, son of MLC, K T Srikantegowda, lodged a police complaint against four reporters in Mandya, Karnataka on Wednesday.

The police filed FIR against four reporters - K N Nagegowda, Sunil, H S Mahesh and Madan, belonging to TV channels. Krishik Gowda has alleged that the reporters abused his father
Srikantegowda and assaulted him at Ambedkar Bhavan during COVID-19 tests on the journalists on Saturday.

There was a delay in lodging the complaint as they were upset due to the media reports, he reasoned.

The journalists attended the programme wearing black badges, as a mark of protest, during a meeting at the Zilla Panchayat hall on Wednesday.

Mandya
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Journalists
FIR

