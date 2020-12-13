First Cargo ship to Maldives from M'luru set to sail

First Cargo ship to Maldives from Mangalore Old Port set to sail on Monday

There is a demand for organic manure in Maldives for the coconut and other agriculture farms in the island

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Manglauru,
  • Dec 13 2020, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2020, 16:26 ist
Goods being loaded to MSV Noore Al-Kadari-II which will sail to Maldives island from Mangaluru Old Port on Monday. Credit: DH Photo.

The first cargo ship to Maldives from Mangalore Old Port will sail with vegetables and organic manure on Monday.

The cargo ship ‘MSV Noore Al-Kadari-II’ with 200 tonnes of goods will reach Maldives in four days. The goods were loaded on Sunday.

“This is the first time that the goods are being exported to Maldives Island from Old Port. Export activities will get a boost with this new business relation. We expect more exports from Mangalore Old Port in the future,” said contractor Charandas V Karkera.

There is a demand for organic manure in Maldives for the coconut and other agriculture farms in the island. The organic manure, made of coconut husks and cow dung, is in good demand on the island, he said.

Captain Kannan with crew Kathorayan, Haridas, Sagayam, Srinivas, Vignesh will be part of the cargo ship. Contractor Charandas Karkera has hired the cargo ship for a rent of Rs 5 lakh per month. The ship will have two trips to Maldives Island in a month.

Small cargo ships regularly operate between Lakshadweep and Mangaluru Old Port. Lakshadweep has been dependent on Mangaluru for cement, construction materials, grocery and other items.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangaluru
Maldives
Export
Trade
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Sri Lanka posts highest elephant deaths in the world

Sri Lanka posts highest elephant deaths in the world

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Geminid meteor shower set to enchant Indian stargazers

Ukraine seeks UNESCO 'Heritage Site' tag for Chernobyl

Ukraine seeks UNESCO 'Heritage Site' tag for Chernobyl

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

Chinese capsule with moon rocks begins return to Earth

No respite as Australia braces for floods after fires

No respite as Australia braces for floods after fires

DH Toon | Maze game: New Parliament & taxpayer's money

DH Toon | Maze game: New Parliament & taxpayer's money

Mental health conversations A shift from the grey?

Mental health conversations A shift from the grey?

3 Christmas-inspired drinks for good cheer

3 Christmas-inspired drinks for good cheer

Do you want to build a monolith?

Do you want to build a monolith?

Rash driving, rude cops: B'luru citizens raise it all

Rash driving, rude cops: B'luru citizens raise it all

 