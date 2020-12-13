First Cargo ship to Maldives from Mangalore Old Port set to sail on Monday

The first cargo ship to Maldives from Mangalore Old Port will sail with vegetables and organic manure on Monday.

The cargo ship ‘MSV Noore Al-Kadari-II’ with 200 tonnes of goods will reach Maldives in four days. The goods were loaded on Sunday.

“This is the first time that the goods are being exported to Maldives Island from Old Port. Export activities will get a boost with this new business relation. We expect more exports from Mangalore Old Port in the future,” said contractor Charandas V Karkera.

There is a demand for organic manure in Maldives for the coconut and other agriculture farms in the island. The organic manure, made of coconut husks and cow dung, is in good demand on the island, he said.

Captain Kannan with crew Kathorayan, Haridas, Sagayam, Srinivas, Vignesh will be part of the cargo ship. Contractor Charandas Karkera has hired the cargo ship for a rent of Rs 5 lakh per month. The ship will have two trips to Maldives Island in a month.

Small cargo ships regularly operate between Lakshadweep and Mangaluru Old Port. Lakshadweep has been dependent on Mangaluru for cement, construction materials, grocery and other items.