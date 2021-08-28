Fisherman who fell from boat rescued

A team of five members rescued a fisherman who was accidentally thrown from a fishing boat at an estuary in Ullal on Saturday.

The rescued fisherman was identified as Nawaz (35) from Bengre. He was rescued by Prem Prakash D'Souza, Anil Monteiro, Soorya Prakash D'Souza, Rithesh and Ajith who were on Ocean Breeze boat. The traditional fishermen had cast a net on Friday morning in order to catch crabs. The fishermen had ventured into the sea in order to pull the net on Saturday morning.

Owing to gusty wind, many traditional boats had not ventured into the sea. Nawaz fell from the boat while returning with the catch. The other fishermen could not rescue the fisherman due to the rough waves. The fisherman clung onto a thermocol which was thrown to him by other fishermen.

Fishermen on the boat, Ocean Breeze, on receiving the message about a drowning fisherman, found Nawaz floating with the thermocol. Owing to the gusty wind, the boat could not reach the spot. Later they rescued Nawaz by throwing a rope.

