Five-day Chikkallur jatra cancelled, devotees disappointed

The district administration cancelling the popular Chikkallur Siddappaji Jatra, in Kollegal taluk, Chamarajanagar district, due to Covid-19 pandemic has disappointed a lot of devotees.

The authorities have decided to observe the festival in a simple manner as per the tradition, restricting the devotees. The five-day Siddappaji jatra at Chikkallur falls in the month of January-February. The festival became popular across the state after the Karnataka High Court issued orders against animal sacrifices as part of the festival.

The festival is held from January 28 to February 1, this year. In a step to prevent the spread of the Covid-19, the elected representatives and officials held a meeting and decided to ban devotees to the temple. They have allowed only 100 persons at the venue, including the Siddappaji trust members and those related to the Mutts, priests and temple staff. The Trust and the temple management have agreed to this.