Five killed, four injured in separate accidents in Tumakuru, U-K

Six people, including three women, died on the spot and four others sustained grievous injuries in two separate road accidents reported in Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada districts on Sunday.

In a gruesome accident near Kattigenahalli Gate on National Highway 48 in Tumakuru taluk, three women were killed while a child suffered from serious injuries when the car (Innova) they were travelling in rammed into a stationary lorry from behind.

Adithi (32), Arathi and Annapurna (55), residents of Bengaluru, are the deceased.

The injured child has been rushed to a hospital in Tumakuru. The accident occurred when the victims were going to Ilkal in Bagalkot district to attend a baby shower function of their relative.

Locals complain

Following the accident, a group of locals expressed their anguish against the negligence of highway patrolling personnel in letting the lorry drivers park their vehicles haphazardly on the highway.

In another road mishap near Domagera Cross on Haliyal-Dandeli road in Uttara Kannada district, two men died on the spot and three others were injured in a car-lorry collision in the early hours of Sunday.

According to police, the deceased are Bhairappa Siddaiah (27) and Kempegowda Mariyappa (40), both natives of Hulisiddegowdadoddi in Kanakpura taluk, Ramanagara district.

Injured Nagaraj (24), Prashant Dhoolappa (29) and Kumar Gowda (30) have been admitted to a hospital in Dharwad. The Dandeli Rural police have registered a case.

