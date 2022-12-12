Five killed in accident in Mandya's Nagamangala

Five people have been killed and three seriously injured in a head-on collision between two cars on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway, near Nagathihalli, in Nagamangala taluk, on Sunday night.
The details of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. It is said that the Innova car from Tamil Nadu was bound for Mangaluru from Bengaluru. It hit the road median and then collided head on with the Swift car coming in the opposite direction.
Three passengers in the Swift car, from Hassan and two passengers in the Innova car were killed on the spot in the mishap, according to police.
Three others in the Innova car were seriously injured and have been admitted to Adichunchanagiri hospital for treatment. The driver of the Innova car lost balance of the vehicle and hit the median resulting in the mishap, according to police.
Bindiganavile police have registered a case.
