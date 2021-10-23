Five of family end lives by consuming poison

Five of family end lives by consuming poison

Sankeshwar police visited the spot. More details were awaited

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Oct 23 2021, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 15:27 ist

In a pact, five members of a family including the father, three daughters and son reportedly ended their lives by consuming poison at Borgal village in Hukkeri taluk. The incident came to the fore on Saturday.

Deceased were identified as Gopal Hadimani (46), daughters Soumya (19), Sweta (16), Sakshi (11) and son Srujan (8).

Hadimani’s wife Jaya had succumbed due to Mucormycosis (black fungus) on July 6, last. Since then the family appeared to have been broken and were remaining withdrawn from others in the village. 

It feared that they entered into a pact to end their lives and consumed poison on Friday night and died. The incident came to the fore on Saturday.

Sankeshwar police visited the spot. More details were awaited.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Suicide
Death

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

Covid-19 cuts India's life expectancy by 2 years: Study

How you can make your social media a happier place

How you can make your social media a happier place

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Prabhas movies

DH Toon | We've lost count of Covid waves!

DH Toon | We've lost count of Covid waves!

On e-cigarettes, follow the science

On e-cigarettes, follow the science

Everything's expensive now? Get ready for what's next

Everything's expensive now? Get ready for what's next

'Into the Wild' review: For Ajay Devgn fans only

'Into the Wild' review: For Ajay Devgn fans only

 