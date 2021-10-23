Five of family end lives by consuming poison

In a pact, five members of a family including the father, three daughters and son reportedly ended their lives by consuming poison at Borgal village in Hukkeri taluk. The incident came to the fore on Saturday.

Deceased were identified as Gopal Hadimani (46), daughters Soumya (19), Sweta (16), Sakshi (11) and son Srujan (8).

Hadimani’s wife Jaya had succumbed due to Mucormycosis (black fungus) on July 6, last. Since then the family appeared to have been broken and were remaining withdrawn from others in the village.

It feared that they entered into a pact to end their lives and consumed poison on Friday night and died. The incident came to the fore on Saturday.

Sankeshwar police visited the spot. More details were awaited.

