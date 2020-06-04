Five test coronavirus positive in Gauribidanur

Five Maharastra returnees from Gauribidanur tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday taking the tally of Covid-19 cases in the district to 148.

Out of 316 migrants labourers, who had returned from Maharashtra, 114 had tested positive.

The five persons, who tested positive on Thursday, are fresh cases. About 29 cases were reported from different taluks. A total of 52 people have been discharged. At present, 93 patients are under treatment.

Till Tuesday, throat swabs and blood samples of 11,099 people were tested.